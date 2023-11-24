Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Open Letter To PM Elect Christopher Luxon

Friday, 24 November 2023, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International

Dear Prime Minister Elect, Christopher Luxon,

We all deserve to live in a world free of violence, where we can put our children to bed at night knowing they’ll wake up safely the next day.

But right now in Gaza, the lives of over two million people, half of them children, are at risk.

The four-day humanitarian pause will bring a brief respite, but halting the fighting for a matter of days is nowhere near enough to address the catastrophic suffering or relieve the horrifying harm to civilians. There must be a sustained ceasefire.

The intensified siege of Gaza has cut off essential supplies including water, food, medical supplies and fuel to people in desperate need. This, with bombardment over many weeks, has brought about the intense suffering of millions of Palestinian people.

More than 14,000 people, including 5,500 children, have been killed in Gaza. Over 1,200 people were killed during the attacks in Israel on 7 October.

Throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, thousands of people have taken action to show that they are deeply concerned about the violence taking place in Gaza, with a recent poll showing that the majority of people support the call for an immediate ceasefire.

We often feel like a small group of islands at the bottom of the world. But we have always been bigger than that. We have led the way on social issues throughout history - and when we stand on the side of justice - we all benefit. Our country can support an end to the violence. We are calling on you to be the leader that the world needs right now, and call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Don’t wait any longer to do the right thing. Don’t wait any longer to call for a sustained ceasefire.

Signed,

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, ActionStation, Save the Children New Zealand

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon. More

ALSO:


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 