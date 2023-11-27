Plans To Reverse Ban On Live Export By Sea Labelled As "Disgraceful" By SAFE

Animal rights organisation SAFE is outraged that the
incoming Government plans to bring back the cruel live
export by sea trade.
The coalition agreements between
National, ACT and New Zealand First published on Friday
commit to reversing the live export ban, which came into
effect on 30 April 2023.
SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says
the Government is out of touch with the country on this
issue.
"We know a majority of people don’t support
live export, and we will fight tooth and nail if there are
any moves to bring it back," says Ashton.
"The risk to
the welfare of animals during the voyage are well known. In
addition, many of the countries New Zealand exports animals
to have little to no animal welfare legislation.
"The
changes National suggested they would make to the live
export trade would be a bureaucratic nightmare and
unworkable. At the end of the day, we have no control over
the welfare of animals once they leave New Zealand. There is
no way for New Zealand authorities to ensure animals are
being farmed and slaughtered in accordance with New
Zealand’s law."
There was overwhelming support from
New Zealanders for a ban on live export. During the Ministry
for Primary Industries 2020 review of the industry 86% of
submitters advocated for a total ban on live animal exports
by sea.
"The rest of the world is starting to shift
away from live animal exports due to significant animal
welfare concerns. Australia, Luxembourg, and the European
Union are all considering or have taken steps to phase out
live animal exports."
"We’re proud that New Zealand
has led the way on live export, and overturning the ban will
take us
backwards."
