Plans To Reverse Ban On Live Export By Sea Labelled As "Disgraceful" By SAFE

Monday, 27 November 2023, 10:11 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

Animal rights organisation SAFE is outraged that the incoming Government plans to bring back the cruel live export by sea trade.

The coalition agreements between National, ACT and New Zealand First published on Friday commit to reversing the live export ban, which came into effect on 30 April 2023.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says the Government is out of touch with the country on this issue.

"We know a majority of people don’t support live export, and we will fight tooth and nail if there are any moves to bring it back," says Ashton.

"The risk to the welfare of animals during the voyage are well known. In addition, many of the countries New Zealand exports animals to have little to no animal welfare legislation.

"The changes National suggested they would make to the live export trade would be a bureaucratic nightmare and unworkable. At the end of the day, we have no control over the welfare of animals once they leave New Zealand. There is no way for New Zealand authorities to ensure animals are being farmed and slaughtered in accordance with New Zealand’s law."

There was overwhelming support from New Zealanders for a ban on live export. During the Ministry for Primary Industries 2020 review of the industry 86% of submitters advocated for a total ban on live animal exports by sea.

"The rest of the world is starting to shift away from live animal exports due to significant animal welfare concerns. Australia, Luxembourg, and the European Union are all considering or have taken steps to phase out live animal exports."

"We’re proud that New Zealand has led the way on live export, and overturning the ban will take us backwards."

© Scoop Media

