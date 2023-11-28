Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Age Concern New Zealand Welcomes The Hon Casey Costello, As The New Minister For Seniors

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Age Concern

Age Concern New Zealand extends a warm welcome to the newly appointed Minister for Seniors, the Hon Casey Costello. As an organisation dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of older New Zealanders, Age Concern looks forward to collaborating with the new Minister and members of the 54th Parliament in addressing the evolving needs of our ageing population.

Karen Billings-Jensen, Chief Executive Age Concern New Zealand, says “Our goal is to work with the Minister for Seniors to address five focus areas. Housing and Urban Design, Income and the Cost of Living, Access to Healthcare, Loneliness and Social Connection and Elder Abuse.

Our Briefing to Incoming Ministers highlights the risks associated with not addressing these:

  • More older adults are homeless or live in inadequate, unhealthy housing.
  • A higher proportion of older individuals living in poverty, with limited access to essential services.
  • Increased risk of earlier admission into rest home care and the additional costs involved.
  • Growth in unequal health outcomes for older people exacerbating existing disparities.
  • An increase in elder abuse and neglect leading to physical, emotional, and financial harm to older New Zealanders.

Wayne Bradshaw, National President of Age Concern New Zealand, says “We believe that by working together, we can create policies and initiatives that address the unique needs of our aging population and foster an environment where seniors in New Zealand can age with dignity, respect, and strong social connections”.

“We are would like to extend an invitation to the Minister to visit us and our local Age Concerns to learn more about the work we do across all communities in New Zealand”.

ENDS

For further details or to set up interviews please contact Natasha Muir, Age Concern New Zealand 04 801-9338 or 027 2299040.

BACKGROUND

  • Age Concern is a charity.
  • We have 40 locations across New Zealand
  • Local Age Concerns provide services to help older people to lead healthier, socially connected, safe and respected lives. They provide services, information and advocacy in response to local needs.
  • Age Concern New Zealand is a key provider of Elder Abuse services in New Zealand.
  • www.ageconcern.org.nz
  • 0800 65 2 105

Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More

Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The National Party claims the new coalition government will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies, and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says Christopher Luxon... More

Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

