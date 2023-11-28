Age Concern New Zealand Welcomes The Hon Casey Costello, As The New Minister For Seniors

Age Concern New Zealand extends a warm welcome to the newly appointed Minister for Seniors, the Hon Casey Costello. As an organisation dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of older New Zealanders, Age Concern looks forward to collaborating with the new Minister and members of the 54th Parliament in addressing the evolving needs of our ageing population.

Karen Billings-Jensen, Chief Executive Age Concern New Zealand, says “Our goal is to work with the Minister for Seniors to address five focus areas. Housing and Urban Design, Income and the Cost of Living, Access to Healthcare, Loneliness and Social Connection and Elder Abuse.

Our Briefing to Incoming Ministers highlights the risks associated with not addressing these:

More older adults are homeless or live in inadequate, unhealthy housing.

A higher proportion of older individuals living in poverty, with limited access to essential services.

Increased risk of earlier admission into rest home care and the additional costs involved.

Growth in unequal health outcomes for older people exacerbating existing disparities.

An increase in elder abuse and neglect leading to physical, emotional, and financial harm to older New Zealanders.

Wayne Bradshaw, National President of Age Concern New Zealand, says “We believe that by working together, we can create policies and initiatives that address the unique needs of our aging population and foster an environment where seniors in New Zealand can age with dignity, respect, and strong social connections”.

“We are would like to extend an invitation to the Minister to visit us and our local Age Concerns to learn more about the work we do across all communities in New Zealand”.

For further details or to set up interviews please contact Natasha Muir, Age Concern New Zealand 04 801-9338 or 027 2299040.

BACKGROUND

Age Concern is a charity.

We have 40 locations across New Zealand

Local Age Concerns provide services to help older people to lead healthier, socially connected, safe and respected lives. They provide services, information and advocacy in response to local needs.

Age Concern New Zealand is a key provider of Elder Abuse services in New Zealand.

www.ageconcern.org.nz

0800 65 2 105

