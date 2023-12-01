Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Coalition Agreements Between National, ACT And NZ First Signal The Need To Protect All Whānau Māori From Racist Attacks

Friday, 1 December 2023, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Te Kahu o Taonui

The new National, ACT and New Zealand First co-governance government has set its sights firmly on removing Māori rights, judging from their coalition agreements. The new government’s first joint announcement included that they would remove the Māori Health Authority, Māori wards in local government, Māori involvement in the governance of natural resources, Māori language in government departments, the right of Māori children to be kept in their own whānau, government services being delivered to Māori, Smokefree New Zealand, the jurisdiction of the Waitangi Tribunal, and Māori rights under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The ACT party leader, David Seymour, campaigned on abolishing the treaty, saying to Moana Maniapoto that recognising the human rights of Indigenous Peoples as the first peoples of the land, which Te Tiriti o Waitangi does for Māori, must be stopped. “Mr Seymour forgets that there are two parties to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Māori and the Crown – and the Crown does not represent Māori – it is instead the other signatory to Te Tiriti and the treaty partner of Māori. And the Māori Party will be the constant reminder in parliament of that reality.” says Professor Margaret Mutu of Ngāti Kahu and Te Kahu o Taonui, Te Tai Tokerau Iwi Chairs Collective.

“The new government has launched an unashamedly racist assault on Māori that has already drawn very strong condemnation from Māori leaders, not only in Te Taitokerau but throughout the country. Such attacks deliberately embolden their White supremacists supporters to use hate speech and encourage hostility against Māori. The coalition agreements show this government will not stop hate speech. It is not only divisive, it is also dangerous. If the government carries out its threats against Māori, iwi of Te Taitokerau are clear that we will fight them – in the courts, on the streets, in the media, on social media and on every platform we can access. A sensible and wise government would sit down and talk to its treaty partner rather than unilaterally removing our hard-won legal rights, and we invite this government to do so.”

Professor Margaret Mutu

Ngāti Kahu representative for Te Kahu o Taonui (Te Tai Tokerau Iwi Chairs Collective)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Kahu o Taonui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else and complaining that he's inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us would describe his own coalition agreements, 100-Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 