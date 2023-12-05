Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Officer Used Unjustified And Excessive Force At Rotorua

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police used unjustified and excessive force when arresting a man at Rotorua on 13 September 2021.

Two officers, one being Officer A, observed a car being driven erratically and decided to stop it. The car pulled into the carpark of a nearby motel and by the time the officers arrived, it was parked and empty.

Police noted that the car had been reported stolen and, when Mr Z returned to the car, they questioned him about it. Mr Z provided his details and told the officers the car belonged to him. It was also registered to him on the Police database. Officer A then requested the car keys from Mr Z in order to seize the car, but Mr Z refused to hand them over. After a warning, and with Mr Z still refusing to comply, Officer A arrested him for obstruction.

As Officer A attempted to take Mr Z into custody, Mr Z tried to move away. This resulted in Officer A grabbing Mr Z, pushing him against a nearby wall and then delivering a significant elbow strike, followed by several punches to the body and head of Mr Z. The other officer also took hold of Mr Z, who was finally restrained, handcuffed, and placed into the patrol car. The event was captured by a local CCTV camera.

Mr Z was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest, although both charges were withdrawn by Police at Mr Z’s second court appearance.

Initially, under the oversight of the Authority, Police undertook an investigation into the actions of the officers involved. The Authority concluded that the legal analysis underlying the Police conclusions in both the criminal and employment aspects of the case was fundamentally flawed. We conducted an independent investigation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Authority found that Officer A had no legal power in the circumstances to require Mr Z to hand over the keys and therefore that the arrest of Mr Z for obstruction was unlawful.

Because the arrest of Mr Z was unlawful, the subsequent force used by Police to effect that arrest was also unjustified under sections 32, 39, 40 and 48 of the Crimes Act 1961.

The Authority additionally found that, even if the arrest had been lawful, the level of force used by Officer A was disproportionate and unreasonable.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around – incompetently, as it turns out - for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool, or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice. Yet when Luxon (and senior MP Chris Bishop) tried to defend the indefensible with the same wildly inaccurate claim, there are not a lot of positive explanations left on the table.... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 