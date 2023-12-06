Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiingi Tuheitia To Host National Hui For Unity

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 11:57 am
Press Release: Te Tari o te Kiingitanga

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII is calling a national hui, for Te Iwi Maaori, next year to unify the nation and ensure all voices are heard when holding the new Coalition Government to account.

Kiingi Tuheitia received a very clear message from many Rangatira across the motu last weekend, after celebrating the 165th anniversary of the birth of the Kiingitanga movement. Therefore, Te Paki o Matariki (a Royal Proclamation) has been issued calling for the national hui.

Ariki and Leaders – including Te Ariki Taa Tumu Te Heuheu and Ratana Tumuaki, Manuao Te Kohamutunga Tamou – agreed that the Crown must be a responsible Treaty Partner and unify, not divide the nation. They are supporting the King’s call for the national hui.

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds says there was a lot of unhelpful and divisive rhetoric during the election campaign which was being felt by many New Zealanders – both Maaori and non-Maaori.

“There’s strong opposition to the Government’s statements on the Treaty of Waitangi which could undermine decades of hard-fought justice and equality for our nation.

“Now is the time for Kotahitanga and focusing on what we have in common.”

The affirmation of Mana Motuhake has been the driving force of the Kiingitanga for 165 years, Mr Simmonds says.

“The purpose of this national hui is for Te Iwi Maaori to gather in our place, with our tikanga, to koorero and waananga our future. All are welcome to this meeting – it will be a safe place where the many voices of Te Iwi Maaori can come together: tamariki, rangatahi, pakeke and kaumaatua.”

Mr Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia will host the national hui at Turangawaewae Marae on 20th January 2024 and will then carry the mauri of the hui into the annual Ratana and Waitangi Day celebrations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Tari o te Kiingitanga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 