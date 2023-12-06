Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Julia Whaipooti To Take Up Shared Leadership Role At Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

'E kore e hekeheke he kākano rangatira' - 'A noble heritage will never perish'.

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission proudly announces the appointment of Julia Amua Whaipooti (Ngāti Porou) as Tatau-Urutahi|shared leader. Julia brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and a deep understanding of human rights issues and Te Tiriti o Waitangi to this vital role within the Commission's new shared leadership team.

The Tatau-Urutahi shared leader position is a crucial part of the Commission's commitment to fostering a treaty-based partnership, working alongside Tatau-Uruora (shared leader/Chief Executive) Meg de Ronde. This innovative leadership model reflects the Commission's dedication to honouring the partnership inherent in te Tiriti o Waitangi between Tino Rangatiratanga (self-determination of Māori) and Kāwanatanga (government).

“This is about walking the talk and showing that the Commission can be accountable to the provisions of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, which means specifically to Tangata Whenua and as a National Human Rights Institution serving all people in Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Rongomau Taketake|Indigenous Rights Partner Claire Charters

“Julia Amua Whaipooti's appointment is a testament to her outstanding contributions and advocacy for human rights, particularly in relation to the rights of Māori and other marginalised communities,” says Tatau-Uruora (shared leader/Chief Executive) Meg de Ronde. “I really look forward to walking this journey, towards a rights-respecting Aotearoa, with her.”

Former lawyer Whaipooti is a highly respected advocate, community leader and change maker. She has broad public sector experience, currently as Director of Engagement on the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State Care and previously with the Office of the Children’s Commissioner and on Te Uepū Hāpai i te ora - Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group.

“I am looking forward to continuing the important work of the Commission to uphold the mana and status of human rights in Aotearoa,” says Whaipooti.

The Commission says Whaipooti's appointment will strengthen the organisation's commitment to promoting and protecting human rights for all. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing the Commission's vision where everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand can live a life of dignity.

Whaipooti will start in the role at the end of January.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

  • Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission is independent of the government.
  • A National Iwi Chairs Forum (Pou Tikanga) approved nominee supported recruitment for this role.

What do Tatau-Urutahi and Tatau-Uruora translate as?

Tatau-urutahi can translate as the door/doorway entered together, partnership. This was the understanding of Tangata Whenua when signing Te Tiriti o Waitangi and was further described by Manuhuia Bennett when presenting the Te Roroa Report to the Waitangi Tribunal in 1992 as, "the promise of two peoples to take the best possible care of each other". This is the tino rangatiratanga sphere.

Tatau-uruora can translate as door/doorway of promoting and protecting. As a National Human Rights Institution, Te Kāhui Tika Tangata has clear responsibilities to work in collaboration with Indigenous communities to address the pressing human rights issues facing them. This is the kāwanatanga sphere.

