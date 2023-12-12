Oxfam Reaction: COP28 Must Back Global Phaseout Of Fossil Fuels

Oxfam Aotearoa welcomes Climate Change Minister Simon Watts’ call for stronger language on phasing out fossil fuels in the decisions coming out of COP28 in Dubai.

Oxfam Aotearoa’s Climate Justice Lead Nick Henry said:

"Minister Watts is right to call for a stronger commitments to a global transition away from fossil fuels, aligned with the science on keeping global temperature increases below the 1.5 degrees limit. However, his Government is proposing to expand fossil fuel production in Aotearoa. We want our Government to support Minister Watts to back his words with action, by phasing out our own production of fossil fuels and funding a just transition to renewable energy in Aotearoa and across the Pacific."

"To break the deadlock in negotiations, New Zealand and other richer countries, must commit to ending our own production of fossil fuels and funding the transition to renewable energy in low-income countries.

"The New Zealand Government should support Minister Watts and our team at COP28 to back our words on the global stage with action here at home.

"We call on the New Zealand Government to take two actions today in support of a global phase out of fossil fuels:

"The Government should commit to ending production of oil, gas and coal, with a just transition in line with our fair share of a global phase out. This must include maintaining the ban on offshore exploration for oil and gas.

"The Government should also commit to funding the transition to renewable energy in low- income countries, including in the Pacific, and call on other rich countries to do the same."

