Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

"Empty Words Don't Save Lives": Another Greyhound Fatality Prompts Calls To End Industry

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 9:21 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

SAFE is renewing calls for the Prime Minister to stand behind his words and ban greyhound racing after horrific injuries claim the life of yet another greyhound.

The greyhound, Thrilling Herbie, has been euthanised after fracturing both hocks at Whanganui’s Hatrick Raceway on 1 December.

SAFE Campaign Manager, Anna de Roo, says the brutal injury is yet another sign that time is up for the industry.

"Just last month another greyhound was euthanised after breaking two leg bones so severely the bone pierced through the skin, and now Thrilling Herbie has suffered catastrophic fractures. The injuries won’t stop until the industry does."

"On the campaign trail, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon confirmed the industry should be banned. Now it's time for his cabinet to follow through on the promise."

Hatrick Raceway, earned a reputation as the 'death track,' after nine greyhounds died in nine months after racing at the track in 2021.

Closed for over a year due to safety concerns, the track reopened in April this year and has already claimed two lives -Lolly Rapper in September and now Thrilling Herbie.

"Hatrick Raceway is definitely cause for concern but the reality is that all greyhound racetracks are "death tracks." The industry is inherently dangerous for dogs and in the latest season 40% of dogs raced were injured."

There is broad support for an end to greyhound racing, with an independent poll finding 74% of New Zealanders would vote to ban greyhound racing in a referendum. And in the final 1News leaders’ debate both the Labour and National party leaders pledged to ban greyhound racing.

"Thrilling Herbie's heartbreaking end is a stark reminder that the industry cannot continue."

"With the Prime Minister's stance firmly established, the next crucial step is for the incoming government to translate commitment into action and ensure the welfare of greyhounds," says de Roo.

"Empty words don't save lives, but swift action can."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. “The Government remains committed to a resilient safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3 billion,”says Nicola Willis. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 