Wise Response Society's Reply To Shane Jones's Revelations In Parliament This Week

Minister Shane Jones claims: “We are going to extract the dividend from Mother Nature's legacy…”. He is incorrect; he is planning to extract the principle – an approach which inevitably delivers no dividend.

The Minister’s approach ends up with no Natural Capital, a collection of stranded, unmaintainable assets we once thought of as infrastructure, and a lot of now-worthless digits stored in bank computers.

On behalf of those present, we ask Minister Jones: And then what?

On behalf of our children, we ask Minister Jones: And then what?

On behalf of our grandchildren, we ask Minister Jones: And then what?

Minister Jones may not be aware that the constant growth he champions is actually exponential, and therefore unmaintainable in the long term. He may also not be aware that exponential growth is monitored in terms of doubling-times; the last of which our species is almost certainly entering. Wise Response suggest that we – and all the impacted generations to come - need more intelligent leadership at such a crucial time.

