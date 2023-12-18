Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Govt Gets Its Priorities All Wrong With Kāinga Ora Review

Monday, 18 December 2023, 8:18 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The independent reviews of Kāinga Ora announced today should be focused primarily on building enough houses to make sure everyone has a warm, dry, and affordable place to live.

“For this government to be more concerned about debt than giving everyone a place to live should tell you everything you need to know about where their values lie,” says the Green Party’s housing spokesperson, Tamatha Paul.

“I can tell you now that the financial situation at Kāinga Ora is not the primary concern. The problem that needs solving is the fact that thousands of people across Aotearoa do not have a safe and affordable place to live.

“Right now, there are 25,000 households on the housing wait list. The government’s priority should be on clearing this and making sure everyone has a place to call home as soon as possible.

“The terms of reference for the review need to reflect this by stating very clearly that it is to consider how to scale up more housing that is so desperately needed. Kāinga Ora's "Housing Delivery System" has been described by industry as best practice, and industry leading - and the government needs to consider how it can scale this up.

“The National Party loves to make up fake problems to deflect, distract, and disguise their real intentions. My biggest worry is that they are going to use this review to slow down the public house build even further, making the situation so much worse for whānau all over the country.

“It's time to start treating housing as a human right. Aotearoa is proud of our public health and public education systems, but when it comes to housing, National governments have a track record of selling off public housing assets instead of building them up. With thousands of people on the housing waiting list, it's essential this government takes a more forward-looking view.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“I am calling on the government to commit to continuing the existing Kāinga Ora build programme. The budget earlier this year committed to only fund the programme for another 12 months. During the election campaign National refused to commit anything beyond this. The concern now is that they will use this review to justify selling off public assets.

“It's always important to ensure that public institutions are managing their funds well - but National needs to come clean on intentions for the Kāinga Ora build programme and not use looking into financial performance as a fig leaf for winding back New Zealand's first large-scale public housing build programme of the 21st century,” says Tamatha Paul.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 