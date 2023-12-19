Parker’s Preferences Act For The Chop Before Christmas

Responding to news that David Parker’s Tax Principles
Reporting Act is due to be repealed under urgency,
Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
“David Parker claimed that his 7 ‘tax
principles’ were universally agreed upon. Given the degree
of backlash, it's clear these actually amounted to little
more than the personal preferences of one man with very
little idea of what effective legislation looks
like.
“With such nebulous and subjective concepts as
“equity” and “flexibility” being offered as pillars
of the tax system without any prior public consultation
whatsoever, this shameless power play was always destined to
fall at the first hurdle. Politics aside, this poorly
designed act simply could not work in
practice.
“This act was nothing but an attempt to
shut down democratic debate about what our tax system should
look like. Trying to legally define Labour Party opinions as
objective fact and hand the power to dictate tax policy to
an unelected and unaccountable commissioner should never
have been allowed to stand in a modern
democracy.”
