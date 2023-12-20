Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Catholic Bishops Defend Right To Life Of Unborn

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 9:29 am
Press Release: Right To Life

Right to Life is grateful for the moral leadership provided to our nation by the New Zealand Conference of Catholic Bishops in defending God’s precious infants and their mothers from the violence of abortion.

Bishop Stephen Lowe, president of the Catholic Bishop’s Conference in a media release on 18 December 2023, following the publication of the N.Z. abortion statistics annual report on 1st November by the Ministry of Health, stated that the New Zealand bishops will continue to be advocates for legislative change which will recognise the unborn child from conception, as a human being endowed by its Creator with an inalienable right to life.

Right to Life fully supports legislation that recognises the unborn child as the weakest and most defenceless member of the human family who deserves our respect and protection. We call upon other denominational religious leaders to join with the Catholic bishops of New Zealand in seeking justice for the unborn and their mothers.

The bishop’s statement reminds us that abortion is intrinsically evil and that it gives grave offence to our Creator. It violates the fifth commandment of God, “Thou shalt not kill.”

Abortion is a violation of human rights and a crime against humanity.

The bishops call upon the government to “promote policies that reduce stresses that can lead to mother’s opting for abortion”.

Right to Life also requests the government to:-

  • Seek the repeal of the extreme anti-feminist and anti- life Abortion Act 2020 that permits the state funded killing of more than 12,000 defenceless unborn children each year up to birth effectively for any reason.
  • Conduct a national campaign to encourage women considering an abortion to choose life for their child and have their child placed with a loving family in an open adoption.
  • Provide financial assistance to Family Life International in Auckland, who provide accommodation and loving care for desperate pregnant women, who have chosen life for their child and who have need of help before and after the birth of their child.

Right to Life reminds those whom we have elected to govern us, that their first duty is to legislate to protect the right to life of every person from conception to natural death. Those who fail to uphold this duty should not be trusted to govern the born and forfeit their right to sit in our Parliament.

Ken Orr,

Spokesperson,

Right to Life New Zealand Inc.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Right To Life on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 