Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Free Fares NZ Committed To Achieving Affordable Public Transport Despite Discounts Being Axed

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Free Fares NZ

The Free Fares Campaign is disappointed to see the removal of the hard-won public transport discounts for children and young people in the Government's announcement today.

A poll from November 2023 shows that the majority of New Zealanders wanted the public transport discounts to be kept, including a majority of National and NZ First voters and a plurality of Act voters. Last week, the Free Fares campaign submitted a petition with close to 7000 signatures calling for the discounts to be kept. The campaign, backed by a coalition of 100 organisations, will continue to push for fares to be reduced to address cost of living and climate.

“Getting rid of the discounts is out of step with public opinion and will increase the cost of living for young New Zealanders and families.” Says Mika Hervel, Free Fares organiser and spokesperson. “The removal of public transport fare discounts in the mini budget represents a step backwards for Aotearoa.”

“We need to take bold action to reduce our transport emissions, and investing in public transport is a key way to do that. The discounts helped make public transport an attractive and affordable option for people, which we need to reduce car use. Removing them is regressive for our climate.” Says VUWSA Engagement Vice President and Free Fares organiser Hana Pilkinton-Ching.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Research and stories from public transport users highlights the importance of these discounts for young people struggling with the cost of living.

A tertiary student from Auckland says “It is important to me that fares stay affordable, as without these discounted fares, I have to budget heavily which means cutting back on other expenses such as groceries. I know from my peers and community that I am not the only person in this situation and therefore it is critical that fares remain low and affordable, especially to those who need this service.”

“Transport is a significant budgetary stressor for young people and their families.” Says Antonio Salamat, Free Fares researcher. “11.6% of 15-25 year olds and 25.8% of families with children have insufficient income to meet daily needs. Unaffordable transport exacerbates these financial pressures, reduces young people’s opportunities to succeed and imposes costs on society in the long run.”

“I work voluntarily as a tertiary Chaplain and am also a retired GP, so I regularly hear how important these subsidies are for young people, those on low incomes, and with chronic health needs.” Says Mary Hutchinson. “[Affordable public transport] improves basic quality of life to access education in the case of young people, essential services such as doctor’s appointments and buying groceries, picking up medications, and similar, for everyone.”

“I have been able to take my kids to see their grandma in Wellington more frequently, which has meant the world to all of us. Without the discounts it will cost us $60 return from Masterton and we simply can’t afford that more than a few times a year.” Says Merinda, a parent from Masterton. “Being able to take my kids on public transport for free has an enormous impact on my life, as it does for all families who are struggling financially. Keeping the discounts gives us money we desperately need for other things - food, housing, education.”

Merinda’s message to the new Government is “I know you care about putting more money into the pockets of Kiwi families. Keeping the current discounts is one of the simplest and easiest ways you can do that. If you remove them, you will be doing the opposite — taking money from us that we can’t afford to give.”

“Reducing public transport fares is a vital way to address transport inequity, reduce emissions, and ease cost of living pressures on struggling New Zealanders.” Says Pilkinton-Ching. “These benefits are lost with the removal of these discounts, but we will continue to fight for Free Fares for the groups that need it.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Free Fares NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 