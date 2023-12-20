Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Teachers Celebrate Settlement With The Police But Still Wait For Ruling In Their Appeal Case

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 2:39 pm
Press Release: NZTSOS

Teachers who lost their jobs because they were not “fully vaccinated by 1 January, 2022” are encouraged by Monday's news that the Police have settled their personal grievance claims over staff treatment after Covid-19 vaccine refusals.

“This is great news” says spokesperson Mike Shaw, “but it still remains that the teachers have been waiting since April to have a ruling on their case heard before the Court of Appeal. By all accounts, this is now “outstanding beyond a reasonable time.”

New Zealand Teachers Speaking Out with Science (NZTSOS) are an incorporated society of over 1,200 educators who appealed the decision of Justice Francis Cooke. Justice Cooke determined last year that the mandates for educators to be vaccinated were “demonstrably justified”.

NZTSOS believe the Covid-19 vaccine mandates breached the Bill of Rights and believe that Justice Cooke simply “got it wrong” and took their case to the Court of Appeal in April 2023.

“The good reputation of New Zealand’s robust justice system is at risk, with this ruling now being outstanding beyond a reasonable time" says Mike Shaw. "Mandated out of a job educators have sustained loss of employment, reputation and suffered discrimination. They face further injury by having little hope for a timely and effective remedy and resolution of this breach of their human rights. We hope the ruling comes out early in the new year so redress can be sought.”

New Zealand’s new Government says it will carry out a “full scale, wide-ranging, independent inquiry” into how the Covid-19 pandemic was handled in Aotearoa. The National Party and New Zealand First coalition agreement document outlines that it will ensure “as a matter of urgency” that the inquiry is established and completed. NZTSOS hopes that this independent inquiry spotlights the injustice done to many in the education community.

Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

