Migrant Construction Workers Must Not Be Left In Limbo
Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 3:25 pm Press Release: First Union
FIRST Union, the union that looks after migrant workers
in the construction industry through the Union Network of
Migrants (UNEMIG), is calling on central Government to
intervene in the ELE Group receivership, where around 500
workers with temporary visas will be affected.
FIRST
Union General Secretary, Dennis Maga, says the union wants
the Government to urgently address immigration policy and
allow these migrant workers to be absorbed by other
construction firms as long as these companies are accredited
(via an Accredited Employer Work Visa).
"This would be
a welcoming Christmas gift to these workers, and this move
would alleviate their fear of losing jobs while their
families struggle in their countries of origin," said Mr
Maga.
"These migrants are contributing to the NZ
economy and should be allowed to continue working rather
than being left in limbo just before the new year."
Mr
Maga said that FIRST Union is also calling on the Government
to review the labour market in the construction industry,
where hundreds of migrant builders have been recruited from
overseas but have ended up without jobs in NZ.
"This
reflects poor labour market planning and a lack of
consultation with stakeholders in the industry," said Mr
Maga.
"The receivership of ELE reflects such poor
labour market planning, and there could be other firms to
follow if unemployment in the construction industry
continues."
