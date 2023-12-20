Mini Budget A False Economy

The government continuing to focus on tax reduction at
the expense of working families and children in need is a
false economy which will have long term poor outcomes for
the same families this government is purporting to support,
says NZEI Te Riu Roa.
Media coverage of the
announcement included the reversal of the planned 20-hours
early childhood education initiative extension to
two-year-olds, and the future of free school lunches also
looks to be in doubt.
Mark Potter, president of NZEI
Te Riu Roa, said the union was strongly opposed to the
scrapping of the 20-hours free extension of ECE to
two-year-olds.
“Thousands of families across the
country will now spend Christmas worrying about how they are
going to pay for the essential early education of their
tamariki.”
He said the union was also concerned that
the Minister appeared to be placing the Ka Ora, Ka Ako |
Healthy School Lunches Programme on the chopping block. The
recent PISA report that New Zealand’s learners suffer from
some of the worst food insecurity in the
OECD.
“Nicola Willis spoke a great deal about
“social investment” in the lead up to the election, but
today’s announcement casts major doubt over that approach.
We know that investing in quality ECE offers one of the best
long-term returns on investment a government can buy, and
making sure kids have full bellies is essential to helping
them concentrate at school. What better social investment is
there than investing in our children?
“We hope that
the Minister reconsiders any decisions to take food off
children’s plates and cut funding for the education of our
youngest citizens to pay for tax cuts for property
investors.”
