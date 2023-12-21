Retail NZ Welcomes The Extension Of The 90-day Trials

Retail NZ has welcomed the Government announcement to extend the 90-day trial period for all businesses. “These Government decisions are a real boost for the retail sector which has been under incredible pressure in the past few years,” says Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young. She adds that revoking the legislation and extending the 90-day trial for all businesses will make the retailers more agile to respond to the needs of their fast-moving businesses and will also give thousands of potential employees the chance to make an impression in the work force.

Young says the announcement today is a terrific step to remove some recruitment barriers, but that the Government can do a lot more to support an industry which employs over 230,000 New Zealanders with ongoing issues with gaps in the available people to work in retail, issues with sick leave entitlements and immigration settings.

Retail offers a genuine career path, from the shop floor to wonderful management and premium roles in specialist areas.

