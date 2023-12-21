Retail NZ Welcomes The Extension Of The 90-day Trials
Thursday, 21 December 2023, 11:25 am Press Release: Retail NZ
Retail NZ has welcomed the Government announcement to
extend the 90-day trial period for all businesses. “These
Government decisions are a real boost for the retail sector
which has been under incredible pressure in the past few
years,” says Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young. She
adds that revoking the legislation and extending the 90-day
trial for all businesses will make the retailers more agile
to respond to the needs of their fast-moving businesses and
will also give thousands of potential employees the chance
to make an impression in the work force.
Young says
the announcement today is a terrific step to remove some
recruitment barriers, but that the Government can do a lot
more to support an industry which employs over 230,000 New
Zealanders with ongoing issues with gaps in the available
people to work in retail, issues with sick leave
entitlements and immigration settings.
Retail offers a
genuine career path, from the shop floor to wonderful
management and premium roles in specialist areas.
