New Zealand Urged To Support The South African Claim Of Israeli Genocide In Gaza At The International Court Of Justice

PSNA has written to the Prime Minister urging New Zealand to support the South African case against Israel in the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

“In particular we want New Zealand to give active support to the first stage of the ICJ appeal in the coming days as South Africa argues for an interim injunction to demand Israel cease its wholesale slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza” says PSNA National Chair John Minto.

“We have asked the Prime Minister to act with integrity and humanity and support the South African initiative”.

“If the ICJ issued an interim injunction this would be a game-changer for humanity. It could put in place an immediate ceasefire to end the war and Israel’s indiscriminate slaughter of Palestinians. It would allow un-fettered humanitarian aid to enter Gaza where the need for food, water, fuel, medicine and vaccinations is desperate”

“This is the outcome the vast majority of people in New Zealand, and across the world, want to see. New Zealand should actively support it”

Two years ago New Zealand supported the case Ukraine brought to the International Court of Justice against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We sent a legal team to the ICJ to support Ukraine’s case – we should do the same to support South Africa’s case on behalf of Palestine.

New Zealand governments for many years have said we believe in an “international rules-based order” in international affairs. This is an opportunity to used international law to end the slaughter in Gaza and pave the way for peace based on justice for Palestinians.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

