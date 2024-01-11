PSNA Congratulates Labour Party On Its Support For South Africa’s Genocide Case At The International Court Of Justice

PSNA has written to Labour thanking the party for its support for South Africa’s genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

It is the right thing to do given Israel’s unrelenting slaughter of Palestinians.

So far 3.5% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have been either killed or injured by what can only be described as a genocidal rampage through Gaza.

On a population basis this is the equivalent of 178,000 New Zealanders being killed and injured.

Meanwhile we are awaiting a response to our request for New Zealand government to join the case which begins at the Hague later today (NZ time)

