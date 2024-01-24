Māori Object To NZ Military Deployment Against Yemen

The deployment of NZ defence force personnel in support of US strikes against Yemen is a clear and shameful demonstration of how colonial states will gang-up to protect colonial power, states Matika mō Paretīnia, a Pro-Palestinian Māori collective.

"At a time when Te Ao Māori are rising up to challenge colonial oppression on our own shores this is a perfect example of how our colonial status in New Zealand contributes to broader acts of colonial violence overseas. A Tiriti-led government would never contribute to growing colonial oppression on other lands" said Matika mō Paretīnia spokesperson Tina Ngata.

In a press conference earlier today, Prime Minister Luxon explained the decision by calling Houthi blockades "illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising", saying that the decision is unconnected to the New Zealand position on Israel and Palestine.

"Nothing is more illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilizing than genocide, which is precisely what the Houthi actions are aimed to prevent" said Ms Ngata.

"It is delusional to suggest that these two matters are not related. The Houthi blockade is a direct response to the Israeli genocide of Palestinians. The US attacks upon the blockades are an extension of their support for the Israeli genocide, and New Zealand cannot isolate support of the US strikes from Israel's attacks upon Palestine."

Luxon further confirmed in the press conference that the joint military operation also included defence forces from Canada, UK and Australia, a move that Ngata called entirely predictable given the enduring colonial ties between these nations.

"As a collective, the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia are known as the Core Anglosphere and have a well documented history of military collaboration to protect colonial dominance. It's a shameful abuse of ill-gotten power against an impoverished but principled nation such as Yemen, and should rightfully be decried for what it is: colonial bullying".



