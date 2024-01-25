Mayor Mauger’s Christchurch Commonwealth Games Plan A Swing And A Miss

Commenting on Christchurch City Council’s plans to bid
to host the Commonwealth Games, Taxpayers’ Union Policy
Adviser, James Ross, said:
“Mayor Phil Mauger wants
to show the world that Christchurch is back on its feet. But
he’d be better off proving this to Christchurch residents
first.
“With the Council group neck deep in around
$25,000 in debt per residential ratepayer and expected rates
rises well into the double figures, Christchurch is in no
position to be throwing billions of dollars in ratepayers’
hard-earned money into the wind on games which have already
been canned across the ditch for proving far too
expensive.
“Whilst core infrastructure like the
Pages Road Bridge is still to be fully repaired following
the earthquake, the Council even considering wasting
billions on exorbitant vanity projects is an insult to the
residents who have worked so hard to bring their city back
from the
brink.”
