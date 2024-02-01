Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Safe Independent Travel To School Needed To Give Children Hope

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 11:01 am
Press Release: NZ School Speeds

Children are heading back to school this week and many organisations including NZ School Speeds join other organisations to ask for safer routes for children travelling independently to school.

NZ School Speeds advocates for a maximum speed of 30km/h outside every school. Meanwhile the new Minister of Transport, Simeon Brown asked all councils to stop work on current speed management plans and “remove mandatory requirements for Road Controlling Authorities to implement speed management plans and remove deadlines for local Road Controlling Authorities to submit these plans by 29 March 2024.”

Brown’s message on his December media release was about roads being “faster and safer”. Lucinda Rees, spokesperson for NZ School Speeds thinks this is an irresponsible message, especially after all the previous research completed in Aotearoa. She also questions where he has sought advice about this.

With ‘Road to Zero’ the last government were in the process of putting safe speed limits in place to reduce road deaths and injuries, making roads safer for those using transport other than cars. Although road deaths in Aotearoa were down in 2023 from 372 to 341, action to date has still been insufficient with January 2024 deaths significantly higher than 2023 with most on the state highways with 100km/h speed limits. “Is this what we can expect from Simeon Browns’ faster and safer message?” asks Ms Rees

“To get to Road to Zero ministers consulted with experts and researched the latest data, as well as putting plans out for comment. Now the new Government is looking to throw away all the money spent, expertise sought and some progress made, to go back to where they were when last in Government. In those days road safety seemed to be a bad word and it looks to become the same again. They are petulantly playing with peoples lives.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

With increasing speed limits many are reluctant to use roads for walking and cycling due to safety fears. Children who cycle or walk learn about their local area and traffic conditions, which is more likely to make them better drivers when they to learn to drive. Studies have also found that this can help with wellbeing and they arrive at school refreshed, as well as helping with cognitive abilities. Lets not forget our world is burning and cars driven faster will just add fuel.

Children are at their most distracted outside schools, so we need consistent speed limits of 30km/h outside every school and safe routes for the journey, with roads at least 3km away from a school being no more than 60km/h. With the message from the Minister of Transport this seems an unlikely scenario, but the hope is that when he consults with roading professionals they will guide him in the right direction.

Children need to be given the opportunity to walk or cycle safely to school, wherever they may live. This will help with resilience and should give them hope for their future.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ School Speeds on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Wasting Money On Defence, And Melanie, RIP


On the weekend, the government signalled once again that “ bold” and “brave” decisions were looming on Defence. That’s political code for lavish spending on weapons systems while essential social services are being cut. The rationale for spending on armaments is to combat a phantom threat from China. Yet the available evidence shows that the West already enjoys crushing military superiority over China. Moreover, the evidence from war gaming to economic modelling shows that China would lose more than it could possibly gain from any military conflict in the region...
More

 
 


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 