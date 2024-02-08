Red Tape Won’t Keep Rooves Over Wellingtonians’ Heads

Wellington City councillors have been given advice
recommending they alter the district plan to prevent housing
intensification across huge swathes of the
city.
Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy
and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross,
said:
“Wellington is deep in a housing crisis, and
whether you’re looking to buy or rent there simply is not
enough to go around. Prices are skyrocketing, and the only
solution to this is to build more homes.
“Red tape
has stifled development for decades. The crisis won’t end
without serious RMA reform from central government, but that
doesn’t mean the council can’t make it worse. The advice
given to councillors would push Wellington’s housing
market to breaking point.
“Wellingtonians need
rooves over their heads, and so the city needs to build up
and build out. As much as the council might like to try and
bury its head in the sand, not building at all is not an
option.
