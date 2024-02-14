Wellington Forum Makes It Easier For Veterans To Access Support

A one-stop-shop of services for veterans is coming to Wellington in March.

Veterans' Affairs is putting the call out for serving and former New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to join them on Saturday 2 March for their Greater Wellington Veterans’ Forum.

It's an opportunity for veterans to discuss their current needs or future support with someone face-to-face, learn more about their entitlements, and set up or change any support they require.

“As a unit of the NZDF our role is to provide support to all veterans who have qualifying service,” Head of Veterans' Affairs Bernadine MacKenzie said.

“We strongly encourage veterans, whether they are currently serving or have left the Defence Force, to come and discover what's available for them. Family and whānau are also welcome to attend.”

Veterans will be able to meet representatives from a number of organisations including the Te Kiwi Māia – The Courageous Kiwi, Sisters in Arms, the NZDF Force Financial Hub and the NZDF Personnel, Archives & Medals unit.

Date: Saturday 2 March

Time: 10am - 2pm

Where: The Lower Hutt Event Centre, 30c Laings Road, Lower Hutt

Register here: www.veteransaffairs.mil.nz

