Iconic Maori Activist Tino Rangatiratanga T-shirt & Memorabilia Political Party Fundraiser.

First we had Maori Activist Karakia Ken, imprisoned for daring to have a karakia in court. Then we had Shotgun Tame, who shot up the Pakeha nz flag in front of the Prime Minister. Then we had Chainsaw Mike, who took to the lone pine on one tree hill with a chainsaw. Then we had Sledgehammer Ben, who dared to smash the america’s cup with a sledgehammer.

On March the 14th 1997 Maori Activist Benjamin Nathan (now known as Paturiri Toautu) took to the america’s cup with a sledgehammer, severely damaging it. And on that fateful day, underneath his suit, he was wearing a Tino Rangatiratanga Maori Independence T-Shirt, which he proudly revealed when he tore off his shirt and jacket. And that image, of the Maori flag, went worldwide as a professional photographer captured that precise moment of symbolic protest in time.

Since then Paturiri has had a successful career as a Kreative Artiste (www.kreativeartiste.weebly.com) and since 2019 he has had four political campaigns (two for council and two for parliament). He is now in the process of starting up his own Political Party, Te Tiriti O Waitangi Political Party (www.tiritiowaitangi.weebly.com), in direct response to the current racist regime now in power who are seeking to destroy the Te Tiriti and take away all rights of Tangata Whenua.

To fund his new Political Party he has decided to sell his Taonga Tapu that were an integral part of that day. All four items have been framed. Photos of the items are also attached. These are as follows:

§ TINO RANGATIRATANGA MAORI INDEPENDENCE T-Shirt. This is the exact T-Shirt he was wearing on the day.

§ NZ HERALD FRONT PAGE ARTICLE. The next day Paturiri was given a copy of that day’s Herald (15th March 1997) from his lawyer. He has kept it ever since.

§ AMERICAN PRESIDENT THEODORE ROOSEVELT QUOTATION. A contradictory paradox to be sure. But, the mana of the words helped encourage Paturiri to hold firm in his purpose that day.

§ AMERICAN QUARTER DOLLAR. When Paturiri was dropped off by the taxi at the Royal nz Yacht Squadron he was given change. After the taxi left he instinctively looked (as one does) at the change before putting it in his pocket when he noticed that the driver had accidently given him a American Quarter Dollar! And what was most miraculous, inspiring and encouraging about that, was up to then Paturiri had NEVER EVER seen or held real american money in his life. NEVER. So he knew this was a sign from the Creator that God was with him.

Paturiri is selling the T-Shirt and memorabilia for $10,000 to go toward his Political Party (unfortunately the sledgehammer itself was destroyed by the police, although how you destroy a sledgehammer head made of pure iron is a mystery?). And he feels because of the historical value of the T-Shirt and memorabilia it is a very fair and reasonable price, as just remember Ross Meurant sold his police baton, a weapon of violence used to inflict extreme pain and fear on innocent protestors during the springbok tour, to a racist white south african for $20,000 (which would equal $50,000 in today’s money).

