National Population Estimates: At 31 December 2023

Friday, 16 February 2024, 10:28 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

National population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in New Zealand.

Key facts
At 31 December 2023:
 

  • New Zealand’s estimated resident population was provisionally 5,305,600
  • there were 2,665,200 females and 2,640,400 males
  • the median age of females and males was 39.0 and 37.1 respectively.

