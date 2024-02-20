Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nationwide Rallies To Be Held To Protest Government's Live Export Plan

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 9:08 am
Press Release: End Live Export NZ

Concerned citizens across New Zealand are uniting to resist the proposed rollback of the nation's historic ban on live animal exports by sea. The government, facing pressure from industry lobbyists, is considering lifting the ban, raising serious concerns about animal welfare, New Zealand's international reputation and the long-term prospects of our local dairy and beef industries.

"This ban was a landmark achievement for animal welfare in our country," 
says Rachel Poulain, spokesperson for End Live Export NZ, “Its reversal 
would expose hundreds of thousands of animals to horrific suffering 
during long journeys at sea."

Extensive evidence, including eyewitness testimony and voyage reports, 
paints a grim picture of the conditions these animals endure: cramped 
spaces, prolonged exposure to waste, unpredictable weather, and extreme 
temperatures, substantially raising the risks of injury, illness, and 
mortality. Issues like lameness, infected wounds, and heat stress are 
particularly prevalent on these voyages. Upon reaching their destination 
in China, there are no animal welfare laws to protect them.

“The majority of New Zealanders supported the initial ban on live export 
by sea, the only thing that has changed is the government,” says Elin 
Arbez, spokesperson for ELENZ. “A recent SPCA survey revealed that only 
19% believe the ban should be lifted. The general public expects animals 
in this country to be treated with a high standard of welfare, and live 
sea exports appear to directly contradict this expectation.”

Monthly rallies will be held nationwide to protest the reversal of the 
ban, with the first to be held on Sunday 25th of February. Rallies will 
be held in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Napier, Hamilton, New 
Plymouth, Timaru, and Nelson.

More information on local events, and the issue of live export more 
broadly, can be found on the End Live Export New Zealand website: 
endliveexport.nz

