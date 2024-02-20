Nationwide Rallies To Be Held To Protest Government's Live Export Plan
Concerned citizens across New Zealand are uniting to resist the proposed rollback of the nation's historic ban on live animal exports by sea. The government, facing pressure from industry lobbyists, is considering lifting the ban, raising serious concerns about animal welfare, New Zealand's international reputation and the long-term prospects of our local dairy and beef industries.
"This ban was a
landmark achievement for animal welfare in our
country,"
says Rachel Poulain, spokesperson for End Live Export NZ, “Its reversal
would expose hundreds of thousands of animals to horrific suffering
during long journeys at sea."
Extensive evidence, including eyewitness
testimony and voyage reports,
paints a grim picture of the conditions these animals endure: cramped
spaces, prolonged exposure to waste, unpredictable weather, and extreme
temperatures, substantially raising the risks of injury, illness, and
mortality. Issues like lameness, infected wounds, and heat stress are
particularly prevalent on these voyages. Upon reaching their destination
in China, there are no animal welfare laws to protect them.
“The majority of New
Zealanders supported the initial ban on live
export
by sea, the only thing that has changed is the government,” says Elin
Arbez, spokesperson for ELENZ. “A recent SPCA survey revealed that only
19% believe the ban should be lifted. The general public expects animals
in this country to be treated with a high standard of welfare, and live
sea exports appear to directly contradict this expectation.”
Monthly rallies will be held
nationwide to protest the reversal of the
ban, with the first to be held on Sunday 25th of February. Rallies will
be held in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Napier, Hamilton, New
Plymouth, Timaru, and Nelson.
More information on local events, and the
issue of live export more
broadly, can be found on the End Live Export New Zealand website:
endliveexport.nz