NZCTU Statement On Fa’anānā Efeso Collins

The union movement is sending its love and condolences to the family of Fa’anānā Efeso Collins, said NZCTU President, Richard Wagstaff, today.

“We are heartbroken for Efeso’s whānau, friends and community,” said Wagstaff.

“This news is devastating. Efeso was a leader who had so much more to give.

“Efeso was a lovely man. He was full of warmth, grace and passion for his people.

“He was always a staunch supporter and advocate of unions. He championed workers’ issues, from the Living Wage to Fair Pay Agreements.

“We will miss him dearly,” said Wagstaff.

