STATEMENT: Efeso Collins



It’s a sad day for Auckland. He was a good man; my heart goes out to his family. Efeso is someone I had a lot of respect for.

The former Manukau ward councillor will be greatly missed by the Governing Body, and many people across the wider council family. He was a bold Pacific leader and champion for South Auckland, as well as a fierce and respectful opponent on the campaign trail for the Auckland mayoralty. Although we competed for the mayoralty, we actually became quite good friends and were very respectful of each other.

