Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Emergency Stop In Cape Town Exposes Deception In 'gold-standard' Promises

Thursday, 22 February 2024, 9:56 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

The distressing emergency stop of the Al Kuwait in Cape Town has revealed a grim spectacle of suffering and neglect. With 19,000 cows aboard, this voyage has laid bare the cruel reality of live export by sea.

Disturbing images have surfaced revealing dead, dying, diseased and distressed cattle, some of which have been lying in their own waste for the past eight days.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says the images from the Al Kuwait are deeply troubling and highlight the inherent cruelty of live export by sea.

"These animals are enduring unimaginable suffering, trapped in appalling conditions with no escape. No animal should endure such brutality."

"This incident serves as a grim reminder of the perils of live export by sea and underscores the urgent need to uphold New Zealand's ban on such practices," says Ashton.

Despite New Zealand’s ban on live export coming into effect in April 2023, discussions between government and animal export industry representatives have raised concerns about the potential reintroduction of this cruel trade under the guise of so-called 'gold standard' conditions.

It must be noted that the Al Kuwait is a purpose-built vessel, previously used for transporting New Zealand cows by sea.

"Today, we put the question before the Animal Welfare Minister: is this really your idea of good animal welfare?" says Ashton.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"It is well-documented that long-distance and complex transport severely compromises animal welfare. There is no practical and achievable standard, let alone a 'gold' standard, for the export of live animals by sea."

"We cannot allow profit to outweigh compassion. If we truly do not wish to see animals suffer under these horrifying conditions, the ban on live export must remain in place here in Aotearoa."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 