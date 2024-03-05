Taxpayers’ Union Welcomes Scrapping Of Ineffective Road To Zero Campaign

Responding to the Government’s proposal to replace the
Road to Zero campaign with new safety objectives, Acting
Social Media and Field Operations Coordinator, Alex Murphy
said:
“From the beginning, it was clear that the
Road to Zero campaign was nothing more than another vanity
project with unrealistic targets"
“What’s worse,
is that tens of millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted on
producing fear-inducing campaign videos that only looked to
soften New Zealanders up for lower speed limits and promote
the previous Government’s agenda.”
"We welcome the
Government’s change of approach to road safety that
implements realistic targets based on behavioural change
instead of just promoting government policy through another
vacuous campaign
message."
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.
But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More