TVNZ Workers Concerned With Company’s Process And Will Fight Proposed Cuts

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 2:26 pm
Press Release: E tu

E tū, the union for media workers in Aotearoa New Zealand, are alarmed by TVNZ’s proposal to cut up to 68 jobs, and are worried there won’t an adequate process for working through this proposal.

TVNZ has told their employees that people will find out if they are affected today, with more specific details to come tomorrow. It is expected that Fair Go, Sunday, Tonight, and Re: are all at risk.

One E tū member at TVNZ says that workers are particularly feeling the pressure around not yet knowing their fate.

“It’s the uncertainty right now around what is proposed that’s the hardest for us,” they say.

“Programmes like Fair Go, Sunday, Tonight, and Re: are well-respected, and continue to be a crucial part of keeping people informed about critical issues that affect their real lives. We are hoping for the best, for the people who watch and the people who make the shows.”

E tū Negotiation Specialist, Michael Wood, says E tū will be challenging the cuts both in the interest of affected members and the wider public who rely on a well-functioning media.

“TVNZ has a responsibility, not just to the Government as sole shareholder but to all New Zealanders, to lead a positive vision for the future of media,” Michael says.

“Our members are deeply concerned that there is no clear strategy developed to protect the TV functions at the heart of the whole TVNZ enterprise.

“As we’ve all recently heard about the decision to close Newshub, it is more important than ever to protect and enhance our local media. TVNZ’s proposal is to do the opposite. Our members are passionate about their work and know the importance of a strong Fourth Estate.”

The company has indicated to the union that they will only open consultation for a very short period of time. Michael says that the consultation process must be genuine.

“Giving workers just a few working days to understand and give feedback on this proposal would be simply ridiculous.

“The workforce at TVNZ are the people best placed to work with the company to solve the problems and find a way forward that protects the vital role they play in our media landscape. In the past, E tū has worked with the company through change processes to successfully protect jobs, maintaining a strong platform for telling Aotearoa’s stories.

“We need to do this again, and it starts with the company engaging, and not dictating. They cannot make the best-informed decisions without a genuine and thorough consultation.

“Every New Zealander has a stake in this decision, as it will have a huge impact on the quality of public media. TVNZ and the Government, as the sole shareholder, must take a wider view that reflects the importance of this platform for everyone.”

