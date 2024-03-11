Department Of Conservation Must Conserve Taxpayer Money

“The only reason DoC is spread too
thin is because they are spreading their resources across an
ever-growing backroom bureaucracy rather than on delivering
improved conservation outcomes.
“Since 2017, DoC’s
headcount has grown by a staggering 28.2%, including an
additional 134 managers and at least 319 other additional
staff in back-office roles.
“This is also the same
department that spent almost $12,000 on a funeral for a
turtle and more than $5000 on retirement gifts for its
former director-general. This wasteful expenditure could
have instead purchased almost 600 rat traps, DoC’s
priorities clearly aren’t getting value for money from the
conservation spend.
“DoC must be forced to look at
their own bloat and wasteful spending before calling on
taxpayers to pour even more money into its
bureaucracy.”
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
With Shane Jones as the watchdog, who needs predators? Mining on DOC land now seems to be a fait accompli. Plainly, New Zealand‘s conservation estate is now open for business, regardless of the impact on the environment and on the endangered species for whom DOC land used to provide a final refuge. Regional Development, Oceans, Fisheries and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones will be one of the three Ministers who will be given the unbridled power to decide which development projects get the go-ahead, regardless of their environmental impact... More
Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More