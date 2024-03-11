If There’s Money For Landlord Tax Cuts, There’s Money For Disability Workers’ Pay Equity

Disability support providers are calling on the
Government to show the same support for disability workers
as landlords, says New Zealand Disability Support Network
CEO Peter Reynolds.
“Disability care and support
workers' Pay Equity settlement has been frozen for months,
with the Government saying it can’t afford to fund it. To
see $3b found for landlord tax cuts, enough to deliver Pay
Equity for 60,000 care and support workers, is a bitter pill
to swallow.”
Hundreds of thousands of disabled Kiwis
and their whānau depend on the help they get from care and
support workers. Providers rely on government funding to pay
their workers, and matching the $3b found for landlord tax
cuts would help pay workers fairly and ease the chronic
staffing shortages facing providers.
“Disability
support workers are often paid low wages for their
challenging work caring for our most vulnerable. You
shouldn’t need to be a mega-landlord to get government
funding. It’s time for the Government to come to the party
and deliver these workers pay equity,” says Mr
Reynolds.
