Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IPCA PUBLIC REPORT - Fatal Shooting Of Mr Witika In Auckland Justified

Thursday, 14 March 2024, 10:15 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that officers were justified in shooting Mr Witika outside his burning house in Glen Eden.

On the morning of 29 November 2021, Police received reports of a house fire where gunshots had been heard and reports of a man with a gun at the same address. Public Safety Team officers drove to the address and the Police helicopter arrived overhead. Officers set up cordons around the property and cleared surrounding houses. They began appealing to Mr Witika, who was standing under a carport down a 20-metre driveway adjacent to the burning house. He was armed with a shotgun, which he intermittently picked up and put down.

A team from the Armed Offenders Squad arrived about 17 minutes after the first officers arrived. The team leader received a hurried briefing, then, less than three minutes after arriving, ordered his team to deploy sponge rounds, a Police dog, and a distraction device to facilitate the arrest of Mr Witika. The tactics were not successful. Mr Witika picked up his shotgun and retreated through the gate into the grounds of the burning house. The Police dog followed Mr Witika into the yard, where it was attacked by Mr Witika’s dog.

The AOS team advanced down the driveway to under the carport. Three AOS officers were positioned in single file in a narrow area, with limited ability to take cover. The first officer saw Mr Witika bringing the barrel of his shotgun up to point at him. That officer fired three shots, before being knocked backwards by a shot fired by Mr Witika. Another officer then stepped in and fired, believing Mr Witika was about to shoot him. Mr Witika fell to the ground and that officer then fired a shot to incapacitate Mr Witika’s dog, who had latched onto the Police dog.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Meanwhile, an officer on a cordon was observing the exchange from a side street. He saw Mr Witika advancing towards the AOS officers and saw officers falling backwards after Mr Witika fired a shot. He believed there was no other option but to shoot through fence palings from a distance of about 15 metres.

Mr Witika suffered multiple gunshots wounds and died at the scene. Three officers were injured, having been shot by Mr Witika.

The Authority has found that the Police shootings were justified, and the AOS team was justified in deploying sponge rounds and a Police dog against Mr Witika. However, there were inadequacies in the command and control of the incident which resulted in a decision-maker who was not sufficiently removed from the immediate threat to be able to provide sound guidance and direction as to what the circumstances reasonably required.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2403/14MARCH2024IPCAPUBLICREPORTFatalshootingMrWitikaAucklandjustified.pdf

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Landlord Myths, And The Needless Nightmare Of High Interest Rates


During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.

Back in the real world...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 