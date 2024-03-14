International Migration: January 2024

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the January 2024 year compared with the January 2023 year were:



migrant arrivals: 257,200 (± 1,800), up 91 percent

migrant departures: 123,300 (± 1,200), up 30 percent

annual net migration: gain of 133,800 (± 2,200), compared with a net gain of 39,100 (± 200).

The 257,200 migrant arrivals and 123,300 migrant departures in the January 2024 year are, provisionally, the highest on record for an annual period.

The long-term average for January years (pre-COVID 2002–2019) is 118,700 migrant arrivals and 91,700 migrant departures.

