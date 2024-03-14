Minister Tells Councils To Break The Law In Latest Attack On Our Environment

The Associate Minister for the Environment, Hon Andrew
Hoggard, has today told Councils to suspend further work on
identifying Significant Natural Areas (SNAs) in their
plans.
“This is the latest in a rolling maul of
attacks on the constitution and environment by the
Government. Today’s announcement is driven by a minor
party. It represents Executive overreach in a way not seen
since the 1970s,” said EDS CEO, Gary
Taylor.
“Minister Hoggard is showing a reckless
disregard for the rule of law. He is directing Councils to
break the law.
“The proper way to suspend work on
SNAs is to change the National Policy Statement on
Indigenous Biodiversity through the legal process set out in
the Resource Management Act. That process allows for public
engagement and ensures evidenced-based
decision-making.
“Ministers do not have power to
suspend legal requirements by Executive fiat. Councils must
ignore this latest directive.
“The legal principle
being subverted here is set out in the seminal case
Fitzgerald v Muldoon in which the Court held: That
the pretended power of suspending of laws, or the execution
of laws, by regal authority, without consent of Parliament,
is illegal.
“Quite apart from the cavalier
disregard for constitutional propriety, the instruction is
another attempted step by the Government in its war on
nature. Our biodiversity is in crisis with over 4,000
species threatened or at risk of extinction. Rolling back
hard-fought protections that were the product of an
agreement, including with Federated Farmers, ignores that
evidence and is unacceptable.
“The way these attacks
on our environment are mounting is incredibly concerning and
the Courts will have to be asked to intervene,” Mr Taylor
concluded.
Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand
through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non-
profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.
EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It
operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together
the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.
EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental
Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.
EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.
