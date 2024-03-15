Taxpayers’ Union Welcomes New Bill To Remove Unfair Union Privileges

The Taxpayers’ Union is celebrating the lodging of ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar’s Member’s Bill to remove the obligation on employers to automatically deduct fees from union members’ pay.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“This bill will level the playing field between trade unions and other advocacy groups that do not benefit from the current law, such as New Zealand’s largest union – The Taxpayers’ Union.

“Not only do some unions actively campaign in support of political parties, some even actively donate their members’ fees to them, it is unfair and immoral to require businesses to put up with the administrative burden of collecting membership dues when no other organisation receives that benefit.

“The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on all MPs to support this bill, it is a positive advancement for democracy, political freedom and freedom of association.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

