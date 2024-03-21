Over 2,000 Submissions In Just 24 Hours Urge Royal Commission’s COVID-19 Inquiry To Examine Speech Rights

In 24 hours, over 2,000 Kiwis have submitted feedback
using the Free Speech Union’s online tool to ensure the
Royal Commission’s expanded terms of reference for the
COVID-19 Inquiry includes an examination of speech rights,
says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech
Union.
“Arguably, no single event in recent history
has had such an impact on our speech rights than the
COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whether it was the Prime
Minister’s message that the Government was the only
reliable source of truth, academic freedom being suppressed
on university campuses, or threats from professional bodies
against individuals dissenting against the Government’s
COVID-19 response, our right to openly receive and exchange
information was undermined.
“We’re calling for the
Royal Commission’s COVID-19 Inquiry to consider whether
Government policies surrounding COVID-19 inhibited free
speech in New Zealand.
“Thousands have echoed our
concerns that the Government’s response to COVID-19
created clear divisions in our society and has influenced
how we continue to communicate with each
other.
“This is Kiwis’ chance to make their voices
heard.”
