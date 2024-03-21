Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Caring Families Aotearoa Care & Protection White Paper Presented To Minister For Children

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: Caring Families Aotearoa

Every year thousands of children and young people throughout Aotearoa must live with people other than their parents, because of concerns about their wellbeing. These children often have experienced considerable trauma and find it difficult to trust others, they need stability, love, and help to heal.

Unfortunately, the current care and protection system set up to support these children is failing them, it is failing because the system is not set up with a focus on the child, but rather on bureaucracy.

This month, Caring Families Aotearoa, (a charity established in 1976 dedicated to supporting the thousands of children in care, by supporting the caregivers), has presented a Care & Protection White Paper to the Minister for Children, Hon Karen Chhour. This White Paper offers a *collective high-level vision for the Care and Protection System in Aotearoa with the hope that it will form part of government policy.

At its core, the White Paper has three key messages;

  • The community sector, in partnership with iwi and hapū, needs to have a stronger and clearer role in care and protection. Large government bureaucracies are not well set-up to deal with complex social needs. Resources and responsibilities should be moved to organisations that are best placed to walk alongside and help young people and their carers.
  • The care system needs to be designed around the needs of children, young people and their carers, not the requirements of the bureaucracy. The current system discriminates against children and young people in whānau care and does not provide them with the right assistance. Getting children and young people out of state care is the right goal, but we are not making their lives better if the alternative care pathways are threadbare and inadequate.
  • Caring for children and young people who have experienced trauma can be extremely rewarding, but also very challenging. Carers need training, recognition, respite and support to carry out their roles well.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This White Paper is the culmination of over a year’s work, research and public consultation. Although this process was begun and initially led by Caring Families Aotearoa, the final recommendations in this paper were developed collaboratively and represent the *collective view of what is needed to better serve children and young people in care.

*This collective of NGOs includes Wesley Community Action, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services, VOYCE Whakarongo Mai, Open Home Foundation and Kia Puāwai.

We all stand behind these recommendations and hope to work together with government to achieve their full implementation.

To read the full Caring Families Aotearoa White Paper please

click here

or refer to the attached White Paper.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Caring Families Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 