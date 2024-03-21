New Zealand In Recession As Kiwis’ Quality Of Life Tanks



Responding to the release of the latest update to New Zealand’s GDP figures, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“New Zealand is in recession, with GDP shrinking for the second quarter in a row and GDP per capita in freefall for the fifth quarter in a row.

“As government after government sucks in more money from productive sectors and fritters it away on waste, New Zealanders’ quality of life is going to continue to nosedive.

“Kiwis cannot afford more of the same, and real growth must be the country’s priority. With our productivity already among the worst in the developed world, what will it take for the Government to wake up and smell the roses?”

