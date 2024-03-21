Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Upholding Our Commitment To Enabling Good Lives

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Enabling Good Lives

The Enabling Good Lives (EGL) National Leadership Group acknowledges the shock and trauma created by the recent announcement by Whaikaha. EGL is a community movement that began in 2012 under the previous National Government and has been supported by the last Labour Government. Significant numbers of people can attest how flexibility has improved their lives. There has been a decade of demonstrating how positive change can be achieved. Now people are being asked to ‘pause’ their lives.

Disabled people and Carers don’t necessarily want more resources. They want the flexibility and autonomy to use resources in a way that best meets their situation.

A lack of partnership with informed community leaders has resulted in a potential erosion of trust, autonomy, mobility, the ability of disabled people to contribute to the community and family wellbeing. Announcing the claw-back in this manner signals that the processes used fail to align with the EGL approach, Te Tiiriti and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with a Disability.

A real challenge is that a significant portion of the current total resource is locked up in services and approaches that are no longer fit for purpose. Positive change has been eroded to maintain the status quo. Disabled people and families must not be further disadvantaged because government has failed to adequately fund disability services or plan for increased numbers.

We urge the Minister for Disability Issues and Whaikaha to review their decision and to partner with disabled people and Carers to develop strategies and solutions to current challenges. There are existing leadership networks with the experience, expertise, insight and willingness to partner for positive change. NEGL acknowledges the current financial crisis and urges the Minister and Whaikaha to partner with Te Tiriti and EGL informed leaders to explore strategies aligned to maintaining family wellbeing and progressing positive change.

NEGL will meet with Whaikaha to explore next steps and will be producing comment for the communities consideration and use.

