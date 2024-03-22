Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Urgent Calls For Government Intervention As Fatalities On Greyhound Racetracks Soar

Friday, 22 March 2024, 10:46 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

In the wake of three recent fatalities within a single week and the temporary closure of a racing track following a surge in injuries, SAFE is issuing an urgent plea to the Government: immediately implement a ban on Greyhound racing in Aotearoa.

Just yesterday, Greyhound Racing New Zealand announced it has temporarily suspended all racing and trialling activities at Auckland’s Manukau Stadium due to a "concerning increase in injuries". Races originally planned for this track will now be relocated to Cambridge.

However, SAFE Head of Investigations, Will Appelbe, says a temporary closure of the Manukau Stadium track merely shifts the risk of injuries and deaths to other racetracks.

"The injuries witnessed at this particular track are appalling, yet sadly, they are not uncommon within the confines of this industry."

"Injuries and deaths keep piling up, no matter the track. The Government must recognise the urgency of this issue and intervene decisively," says Appelbe.

Recent tragic incidents further underscore the urgency of this matter. Within a single week this month, three dogs tragically lost their lives during races:

1. Big Time Punga (11 March, Manawatu Raceway, Palmerston North), who collapsed and died suddenly post-race,

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

2. Thrilling Spiral (17 March, Manukau Stadium, Auckland), who was euthanised after sustaining a compound fracture in their right leg, and

3. Uhlan Bale (18 March, Addington Racetrack, Christchurch), who died due to blood clots following a catastrophic spinal fracture.

Further, since the greyhound racing industry was formally put on notice on 2 September 2021 due to repeated failures in improving animal welfare, the industry has amassed a staggering 2,371 injuries, including 250 fractures and 22 tragic deaths.

"These heartbreaking fatalities serve as stark reminders that the risks to dogs' lives persist across the country, regardless of the track," says Appelbe.

"The recent surge in injuries and fatalities is a clear indication that the industry's self-regulation is failing. The only effective measure to protect the health and welfare of greyhounds is to ban the industry altogether."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon acknowledged the necessity of banning greyhound racing during a pre-election debate.

"It's now critical the Prime Minister turn words into action and put an end to the suffering endured by dogs in the greyhound racing industry."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 