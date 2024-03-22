Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Public Submissions Close Sunday 24 March 2024

Friday, 22 March 2024, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Royal Commission Covid-19 Lessons Learned

A really important part of the Inquiry's work is hearing from as many people, communities, and groups as possible about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past six weeks the Inquiry has received over 8000 submissions detailing COVID-19 experiences, as well as making suggestions and providing insights about how a future pandemic could be managed. The submissions have come from people of all age groups, ethnicities, and locations, including New Zealanders living overseas.

Thank you to those who have made a submission to the Inquiry so far. We feel honoured to hear your stories and receive your contributions to the work of the Inquiry.

We really encourage everyone who has yet to make a submission to do so before submissions close on Sunday 24 March 2024. If you or your friends, family or whānau, colleagues, or community members have yet to make a submission, please visit www.covid19inquiry.nz to share your story.

If you have any questions, you can view the Frequently Asked Questions about the public submissions process on our website.

Also closing on Sunday 24 March is the opportunity to provide your feedback on the terms of reference for the Inquiry, which you can also do at www.covid19inquiry.nz. The terms of reference set the topics to be investigated by the Inquiry. The New Zealand Government has said it is committed to expanding the terms of reference and has asked the Inquiry to seek feedback from the New Zealand public on the proposed changes.

Thank you again to everyone who has taken the time to make a submission. Your experiences greatly contribute to the work of the Inquiry.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




