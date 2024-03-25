Chris Hipkins Out Of Touch With New Zealand’s Tax System

Responding to comments from Chris Hipkins’ State of the
Nation speech that New Zealand’s tax system is
unsustainable, inequitable and in desperate need of reform,
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Alex Murphy
said:
“Chris Hipkins might be trying to conjure up
the narrative that implementing new taxes will somehow lead
to a more prosperous and productive New Zealand, but a quick
look at the latest GDP figures will tell you that our
economy needs to be stimulated – not
stifled.
“Time and again we’ve demonstrated that
bringing in a capital gains tax or a wealth tax is about the
worst thing you could do to an already slumping economy, and
in the latter’s case, would potentially bring in less tax,
as all those top earners wave goodbye and move their wealth
abroad.
“The Government is reeling in more tax than
it has ever done before, and despite the spin from leftwing
groups, is being funded almost entirely from the top quarter
of earners. Hipkins would do well to pull his head out of
the sand and realise that New Zealand actually needs less
taxation and less government spending to get it out of this
hole, not the
contrary.”
