Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Secretary Of The Department Of The Prime Minister And Cabinet Appointed

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 10:11 am
Press Release: Public Service Commission

Acting Public Service Commissioner Ms Heather Baggott has today announced the appointment of Mr Ben King to the position of Secretary and Chief Executive of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC).

The role of the Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet is to lead and manage the agency and provide daily advice to the Prime Minister and Cabinet, in particular on policy priorities and their timely and successful implementation across the Public Service.

The Secretary is also the lead advisor on security and intelligence matters to the Minister for National Security and Intelligence, including intelligence assessments through the National Security Group.

“I’m very pleased to appoint Mr King to this role,” Ms Baggott said.

“Mr King is a proven leader with extensive experience working in the New Zealand Public Service and advising Ministers on sensitive and complex issues.”

Mr King is currently Deputy Chief Executive (Policy) at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), where he leads MFAT’s engagement with the defence, security and intelligence sectors and is responsible for strategic advice and policy alignment across the Ministry’s portfolio. He previously held the role of Deputy Secretary, Americas and Asia Group at MFAT from September 2017 to February 2020.

From 2015 to 2017, Mr King was New Zealand’s Ambassador to Thailand, Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR). Prior to this he was a Foreign Policy Advisor in the Policy Advisory Group at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ms Baggott said Mr King is well-prepared to lead DPMC and work with agencies across the Public Service to advise on and deliver the Government’s priorities.

“Mr King has respect amongst his peers, internationally and domestically, is solutions driven and he has the credibility to perform the intelligence and security duties required for the role,” said Ms Baggott.

“He is committed to achieving high performance and meeting the standards expected of the Public Service.”

Mr King holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences (First Class Honours) from the University of Waikato and a Master in Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

He has been appointed for five years from 8 April 2024.

Biography

Since 2020, Mr King has been in the role of Deputy Chief Executive (Policy), Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

From 2017 to 2020, he was MFAT’s Deputy Secretary, Americas and Asia Group.

Prior to this (2015—2017), Mr King was New Zealand Ambassador to Thailand, Cambodia, and Lao PDR.

From 2012—2014, he was in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Policy Advisory Group as the Foreign Policy Advisor.

Before this Mr King held a number of roles at MFAT between 2000 and 2011.

From 2009 to 2011 he was Head of the Trade and Economic Section (Counsellor), New Zealand Embassy, Washington DC.

He was Senior Negotiator in MFAT’s Trade Negotiations Division in 2008—2009.

And for three years (2004—2007) Mr King was Deputy Chief of Mission at the New Zealand Embassy in Riyadh.

In 2004 he was Senior Policy Officer, Americas Division and from 2000—2004 he was Second Secretary (Economic), New Zealand High Commission, Canberra.

From 1998 to 2000 Mr King was Private Secretary (Trade) and Press Secretary to the Minister for International Trade.

He started his public service career in 1997 as Development Programme Manager, Development Cooperation, at MFAT.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Service Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 