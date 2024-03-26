Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Unites For Intergenerational Climate Strike

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 3:52 pm
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate

On Friday 5 April, Aotearoa New Zealand will witness a historic moment as individuals from all corners of the nation come together to demand urgent climate justice. The Climate Strike will see tens of thousands of people take to the streets, and is expected to be as big as the 2019 mobilisations. Currently, over 10 events are organised. Spearheaded by a coalition of organisations including School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Toitū Te Tiriti, this nationwide climate strike aims to amplify the voices of the people and demonstrate the scale and strength of momentum for courageous leadership that puts people and planet first.

In the face of the ever-escalating climate crisis, the urgency for action has never been clearer. From extreme weather events to biodiversity loss, the impacts of climate change are felt across the globe, including here in New Zealand. Recognising the need for immediate and decisive action, diverse groups and communities are joining forces to send a powerful message to the new Government, and also to leaders and policymakers at all levels.

The April 5 Climate Strike will be a testament to the strength of collective action. Students, activists, indigenous communities, environmental organisations, businesses, and concerned citizens will unite in solidarity, calling for bold measures to address the climate emergency. By coming together, they aim to inspire change, raise awareness, and mobilise support for policies that prioritise sustainability, equity, and justice.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The demands of the strike include:

Oil and gas ban to remain in place: A transition away from using oil and gas, and other greenhouse gas-emitting industries. Keep the ban on oil and gas exploration!

Toitū te Tiriti: Hands off Te Tiriti, it's our guiding star. Uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi in all policies and actions.

Slow down the fast track: Prioritize people over profit. End legislation that fast-tracks environmentally damaging projects without environmental assessments and community consultation.

Protect our moana and conservation land: Oppose mining and drilling activities. Support Indigenous-led conservation efforts and initiatives that promote sustainable practices. NO new mines and keep your drills off our seabed and conservation land.

Climate education for all: Inspire rangatahi to become advocates for environmental protection, climate action, and the preservation of our planet for future generations. Ensure that climate education is accessible to everyone, regardless of age, background, or location.

Additionally, the strike stands in solidarity with the call to Free Palestine, demanding emergency humanitarian visas to Palestinians with family in Aotearoa, providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, and demanding an end to Israel’s illegal occupation and blockade of Palestinian Territories.

The April 5 Climate Strike will feature a range of events, including marches, rallies, educational workshops, and community-led actions, taking place across cities and towns nationwide. Information can be found on the SS4C NZ Facebook page here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from School Strike 4 Climate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 