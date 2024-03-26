NZ Unites For Intergenerational Climate Strike

On Friday 5 April, Aotearoa New Zealand will witness a historic moment as individuals from all corners of the nation come together to demand urgent climate justice. The Climate Strike will see tens of thousands of people take to the streets, and is expected to be as big as the 2019 mobilisations. Currently, over 10 events are organised. Spearheaded by a coalition of organisations including School Strike 4 Climate NZ and Toitū Te Tiriti, this nationwide climate strike aims to amplify the voices of the people and demonstrate the scale and strength of momentum for courageous leadership that puts people and planet first.

In the face of the ever-escalating climate crisis, the urgency for action has never been clearer. From extreme weather events to biodiversity loss, the impacts of climate change are felt across the globe, including here in New Zealand. Recognising the need for immediate and decisive action, diverse groups and communities are joining forces to send a powerful message to the new Government, and also to leaders and policymakers at all levels.

The April 5 Climate Strike will be a testament to the strength of collective action. Students, activists, indigenous communities, environmental organisations, businesses, and concerned citizens will unite in solidarity, calling for bold measures to address the climate emergency. By coming together, they aim to inspire change, raise awareness, and mobilise support for policies that prioritise sustainability, equity, and justice.

The demands of the strike include:

Oil and gas ban to remain in place: A transition away from using oil and gas, and other greenhouse gas-emitting industries. Keep the ban on oil and gas exploration!

Toitū te Tiriti: Hands off Te Tiriti, it's our guiding star. Uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi in all policies and actions.

Slow down the fast track: Prioritize people over profit. End legislation that fast-tracks environmentally damaging projects without environmental assessments and community consultation.

Protect our moana and conservation land: Oppose mining and drilling activities. Support Indigenous-led conservation efforts and initiatives that promote sustainable practices. NO new mines and keep your drills off our seabed and conservation land.

Climate education for all: Inspire rangatahi to become advocates for environmental protection, climate action, and the preservation of our planet for future generations. Ensure that climate education is accessible to everyone, regardless of age, background, or location.

Additionally, the strike stands in solidarity with the call to Free Palestine, demanding emergency humanitarian visas to Palestinians with family in Aotearoa, providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, and demanding an end to Israel’s illegal occupation and blockade of Palestinian Territories.

The April 5 Climate Strike will feature a range of events, including marches, rallies, educational workshops, and community-led actions, taking place across cities and towns nationwide. Information can be found on the SS4C NZ Facebook page here.

