Lack Of Warning Signs At Speed Camera Locations Is Dishonest And Dangerous

"The Transport Minister has time and again
assured us that his Government's proposed speed camera
empire will be built strictly in the name of safety, but
this failure to clearly signpost speed cameras at 9
high-speed locations in Auckland and Northland once again
looks to be more of a revenue-gathering exercise over
effective safety policy.
"Having extensive signage
around speed cameras will encourage drivers to check their
speed and slow down if they are over the limit. The only
reason why the Government wouldn't want to have clear
warning signs would be to maximise the amount of fines it
receives.
"If the Government really wants to take a
safety-first approach to speed-monitoring, then signposting
is imperative. This shouldn't be an exercise about catching
people out to potentially gain more
revenue."
