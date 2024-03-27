Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Australian Govt Sentences Kiwi Vapers

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 2:24 pm
Press Release: CAPHRA

In a bold stance against Australia's stringent vaping regulations, the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today laid bare the reality of Australia’s appalling approach to regulating vaping – it will make vapers' criminals.

The group, led by Executive Coordinator Nancy Loucas, is urging for a more balanced and evidence-based approach to tobacco harm reduction, highlighting the stark contrast between Australia's prescriptive regulatory framework and New Zealand's successful harm reduction strategies, which have significantly contributed to reducing smoking rates.

“Australia's approach is a recipe for disaster and it’s overly prescriptive approach to regulating vaping products has sparked outrage among tobacco harm reduction experts worldwide,” said Ms Loucas.

“The stringent measures have not only failed to curb tobacco use effectively but have also fuelled a surge in black market activities, including fire-bombings and retail theft, as well as pushing people back to smoking”, with Ms Loucas adding, "It's a classic case of regulatory overreach leading to unintended, yet entirely predictable, consequences."

In contrast, other countries are embracing harm reduction such as Malaysia, the Philippines and New Zealand showcasing a growing regional momentum towards sensible public health policies. The latter leads the way with a sensible regulatory approach to vaping and reduced-risk products that stands as a beacon of success in the Asia Pacific region, which bears the highest harm from tobacco use. By embracing harm reduction strategies and providing smokers with safer alternatives, New Zealand has seen a significant decline in smoking rates.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"It's not rocket science; it's simply acknowledging the evidence and acting in the best interests of public health both for everyone living in Australia," Loucas added.

CAPHRA is calling on Australian regulators to take a leaf out of New Zealand's book and reconsider their stance on vaping regulations. The current approach not only undermines public health objectives but also demonstrates a certain arrogance in refusing to learn from neighbouring success stories.

"One would think that looking across the Tasman for inspiration isn't too much to ask," quipped Loucas, highlighting the irony in Australia's refusal to adopt a more effective harm reduction strategy.

The Asia Pacific region's battle against tobacco harm is at a critical juncture. With evidence-based harm reduction strategies proving successful in countries like New Zealand, the Philippines and Malaysia, it's time for other nations, particularly Australia, to follow suit. Sensible regulations that support vaping and reduced-risk products can significantly lower smoking rates and alleviate the tobacco burden on public health systems.

CAPHRA's call to action is clear: embrace harm reduction, learn from successful models, and prioritise the health and well-being of citizens over outdated regulatory dogma. It's time for a change, and Australia should start with acknowledging the successes of its neighbours.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CAPHRA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 